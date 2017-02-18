FPSC rebuts news regarding CSS guess papers

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP): The Federal Public Service Commission
(FPSC) rebutted news item appeared in social media regarding
availability of guess paper/questions similar to CSS-2017
Examination.
A news item has appeared in the press about availability of
guess/questions on social media relating to two compulsory papers of
CSS-2017 Examination, much before actual conduct of the papers.
It has been alleged that the actual questions in the papers
were quite similar, said a press release.
It is emphasized that strong and foolproof mechanisms are in
place to maintain secrecy and confidentiality of question papers as
well as other related information at the Federal Public Service
Commission.
It is felt that certain quarters may be making an attempt to
cast aspersions on the working of FPSC.
The matter has been taken very seriously by the Commission and
accordingly referred to Federal Investigation Agency to probe and
investigate the matter.