ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP):Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Friday unanimously called for promotion of durable bilateral cooperation between two neighboring countries Afghanistan and Pakistan to further cement brotherly bonds besides strengthening of mutual trade relations resulting prosperity and long lasting peace in the region.

President FPCCI Eng Daroo Khan Achakzai and Senior Vice President SAARC Chamber Iftikhar Ali Malik expressed these views while interaction with visiting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and members of high level trade delegates from Afghanistan at a luncheon hosted in his honour by Governor Punjab Chaudurary Muhammad Sarwar at Governor House,” says a press release issued here today.

Daroo Khan urged top leadership of Afghanistan and Pakistan to remove non-tariff-barriers (NTBs) and other obstacles to boost bilateral trade besides exploration of new joint business avenues in various sectors and frequent exchange of trade delegations to enhance business activity between both the countries.

He said that Pak private sector always attached great importance to Afghan traders and all the time ready to promote trade with them through legal framework and lawful channels.

He also stressed the urgent need for barter trade.