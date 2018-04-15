FPCCI for urgent policy reforms for economy

LAHORE, Apr 15 (APP):The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Sunday called for putting in place urgent policy reforms to ensure speedy economic development and industrial promotion.

Addressing a UNIDO (United Nations Industrial Development Organisation) Consultation Session held here at FPCCI Regional Office, the Federation’s Regional Chairman Chaudhry Arfan Yousaf suggested the government to align industrial policies with other polices of economic growth.

He added, “Urgent polices reforms are need of the hour. United Nations Industrial Development Organisationis is playing a key role for manufacturing and structural changes for industrial and economic growth of the country.”

Trade and foreign direct investment should be encouraged, while considering the fact of manufacturing in a resource constrained environment, he said and asserted that ease of doing business rating highlighted a few areas of concerns where government should work and business community needed to be facilitated.

A UNIDO Mission led by Mr Zhen Wang, Chief Asia Pacific, visited the FPCCI Regional Office for formulation of Country Programme Partnership (CPP). The main purpose of the visit was consultation with private sector of Pakistan. The delegation focused various outcome of country’s framework programmes.

On this occasion, UNIDO Country Representative Nadia Aftab said that after the process of private sector consultation, a report would be prepared and submitted to the quarters concerned for country programme formulation.

While, Mr Zhen Wang termed the FPCCI as an important platform for policy consultation process, adding that UNIDO was committed to take private sector on board.