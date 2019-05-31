ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP):Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) will be hosting 29th BoD meeting of Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in Karachi in mid November 2019 after 25 years.

The BoD meeting,would be attended by senior office bearers and representatives of 53 member countries including 20 board of directors of Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in Karachi, Senior Vice President, FPCCI Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig said while addressing to iftar dinner in honor of diplomats host by FPCCI.