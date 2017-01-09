FPCCI President Vows to work for resolving key issues of business community

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP):Newly elected President,Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Zubair F Tufail on Monday assured the trades that he would work hard for resolving the key issues of the business community.

The liaison with market unions and chambers would be further strengthened so that issues of trade and industry could be taken up with relevant authorities for redress,he said this while addressing the large gathering of business community in FPCCI head office.

He said he would try to take on board the industrialists on important issues so that a unified stand of business community could be send to the government on key policies.

Farmer President FPCCI,Abdul Rauf Alam,Farmer President ICCI Sheikh Pervez Ahmed and Sheikh Abdul Waheed Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry also felicitated the newly elected office bearers of FPCCI and assured them of their full cooperation in their efforts aimed at serving the cause of business community.

Founder Group members, former Presidents, Senior Vice Presidents, Vice Presidents and members of FPCCI also congratulated the newly elected office bearers and expressed good wishes for them.