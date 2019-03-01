FPCCI, JCC discuss ways to promote Pak, Saudi trade

KARACHI, Mar 01 (APP):President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai , who is on visit to Saudi Arabia on the occasion of 75th anniversary celebrations of Jeddah Chamber of Commerce (JCC), has a detailed meeting with Vice Chairman, Jeddah Chamber of Commerce, Sheikh Mazen M. Batterjee.

In the meeting, various proposals and suggestions for the promotion of

trade between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were discussed, particularly in the light of the agreements signed during the recent visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to Pakistan, said a FPCCI release here on Friday.

It was decided that both the chambers would intensify their interaction

to facilitate the business community of both the countries to explore new avenues for the promotion of bilateral trade and joint ventures.