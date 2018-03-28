FPCCI, GPCCI sign MoU for enhancing business, trade

LAHORE, Mar 28 (APP):Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and Greek-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding to establish long term, sustainable and mutually beneficial cooperation in areas of bilateral interest for promoting trade and research, industrial linkages, trainings, education and employment opportunities between the two

chambers.

Under the MoU, both sides will share business information to

develop sustainable business cooperation between their respective

members. Circular, news, market research and trade opportunities

data would also be shared for trade promotion.

The agreement would see both organizations working closely for

the economic growth of both countries through facilitation to each

other members.

Both organizations would also take joint measures to synergize efforts to accomplish share goals and to boost efficiency.

The MoU was signed by FPCCI Vice President and Regional Chairman Chaudhry Arfan Yousaf and GPCCI President Maria Rubina G Markopoulou.

Chaudhry Arfan Yousaf said that Pakistan and Greece had been

steady trading partners, however, the level of trade and economic cooperation was for below the expected levels as their volume of

trade was negligible, Pakistan export to Greece US $ 20,435 and

import from Greece US $ 47,155 US which were 0.02 percent of total Greece export and 0.1 percent of total imports of Pakistan.

Greek-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Maria Rubina G Markopoulou said that communication gap between business circles in Pakistan and Greece must be bridged, as it was one of the biggest reasons of low trade between the two countries.

Addressing the members of the FPCCI, she said that exchange of

trade delegations and timely dissemination of trade and investment-related information could help boost two-way trade.

FPCCI Regional Chairman Chaudhry Arfan said that Pakistan exports to Greece textile yarn and fabrics of apparel and cloth accessories, leather & leather manufacturing, surgical instruments, fish rice, and sports goods. It imports from Greece pharmaceutical products, organic chemicals, paper & paper board, iron & steel, textile yarn, chemicals, fertilizers, specified machinery and cotton.