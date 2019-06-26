ISLAMABAD, Jun 26 (APP):The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Wednesday demanded from the government to announce first-ever “Industrial Amnesty” for establishment of export oriented industry without seeking source of income to bring undeclared hidden assets in documented economy besides boosting the volume of export.

The decision to seek the amnesty was taken at a high level meeting of FPCCI’s anomaly committee with Chairman United Business Group Iftikhar Ali Malik in the chair.

Among others, the meeting was attended by FPCCI President Eng Daroo Khan Achakzai and other members, said a press release issued here.

It was also decided unanimously that federation and all its affiliated chambers and trade associations would fully support the government’s efforts to document economy to accelerate the pace of economic growth and help steer the country out of inherited financial crunch due to wrong fiscal policies of the previous governments.

Talking to media persons after anomaly committee meeting, Daroo Khan said that trillions of rupees were hidden and undocumented money would be injected in new industries and provide millions of new jobs.