FPCCI delegation leaves for China

LAHORE, Apr 25 (APP):A 15-member delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) headed by its Vice President and Regional Chairman Chaudhry Arfan Yousaf on Wednesday left for a 10-day visit to China with an objective to bolster bilateral trade and explore untapped trade opportunities between the two countries.

The delegation, according to FPCCI spokesman, would visit Beijing, Shanghai and Canton Fair. Apart from that the delegation was going to meet with various Chinese Chambers of Commerce, government and private bodies, Chinese think-tanks and enterprise representatives in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

Consulate General of Pakistan Guangzhou would welcome the delegation in Guangzhou where there were various meetings scheduled with relevant Chamber of Commerce and visit to Free Trade Zone along with B2B meetings. The FPCCI team would also visit different factories, besides having B2B (Business to Business) meetings in Guangzhou Province.

Ch. Arfan Yousaf said that China was one of the important trade partners of Pakistan and both countries were strongly associated together and had mutual relations based on solid foundations. He said there was dire need of trade balancing between the two countries.