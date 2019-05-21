ISLAMABAD, May 21 (APP):A delegation from Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) called on the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

The FPCCI shared the budget proposals to enhance export growth in the country, said a press release issued by Ministry of commerce here on Tuesday.

The Adviser shared the economic vision of the current regime and described the initiatives that are being opted as part of economic reform process.

He said that the prosperity for the people of Pakistan remains the principal priority of the government. A pro-business investment policy remains a central plank of the strategy, he added.

Responding to a proposal by the FPCCI, the Adviser agreed that FPCCI would be given representation in the policy making forums. FPCCI plays important role in including the businesses’ voice in the economic policies.

The FPCCI appreciated the role of Ministry of Commerce in correcting the FTA with China. They appreciated the successful arrangement for the Pak China Business Forum that was held during the Prime Minister’s Visit to China.

The Business forum brought investment and export opportunities for Pakistani businessmen.

The FPCCI appreciated the tariff rationalization process of the Ministry of Commerce and shared their tariff and non tariff proposals.

Dawood informed the businessmen that the government was simplifying the DTRE Procedure that would be very helpful for business facilitation. It would be made more simple, transparent to facilitate the beneficiaries, he added.

The Adviser informed that Ministry of Commerce in processing the tariff and non-tariff budgetary proposals with the stakeholders from public and private sectors.