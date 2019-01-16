RAWALPINDI, Jan 16 (APP):Four terrorists of proscribed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed in an intelligence based
operation (IBO) conducted by security forces on a terrorist hideout in
Hangu on early Wednesday.
The terrorists were killed during exchange of fire, said a press release issued here by Inter
Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Four TTP terrorists killed in Hangu
