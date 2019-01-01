Four terrorists shot down as they attempt to enter FC compound in Loralai

RAWALPINDI, Jan 01 (APP):Four terrorists were shot down, including a suicide bomber, when they attempted to attack the residential/administration compound of security forces in a training centre of Frontier Corps (FC) at Loralai, Balochistan.The terrorists were challenged at the entry point and denied entry in the compound, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.Failing in their primary target, the terrorists resorted to indiscriminate fire and entered in a compound adjacent to the check-post, which was immediately cordoned off by the security forces.

The valiant and timely action of security forces denied entry of terrorists into the residential area, which would have resulted into more number of casualties. In the subsequent operation, four terrorists were shot down, including one suicide bomber, who blew himself during the final stage of clearance operation.

The initial exchange of fire at the check-post resulted into martyrdom of four security forces personnel, while two were injured.

The martyrs include Subedar Major Munawar, Havildar Iqbal Khan, Havildar Bilal and Sepoy Naqshab.