Four terrorists killed, two camps dismantled in FC operation

RAWALPINDI, Aug 6 (APP): Operation Raad-ul-Fasad is continuing vigorously as Frontier Corps (FC) Baluchistan on Sunday conducted Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) on terrorist camps in Kohlu and Dera Bugti areas.

The terrorist resisted to forces and during exchange of fire four terrorists were killed, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here stated. One FC soldier got minor injuries.

The killed terrorists were involved in extortion, kidnapping for ransom, attacks on Security Forces and other sabotage activities.

Terrorist camps were dismantled, while improvised explosive devices (IEDs), other explosives and communication equipment were also recovered.