Four terrorists killed in two separate operations in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, Dec 22 (APP):Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan killed four terrorists in two separate sanitisation operations in the province, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued stated on Friday.

The first operation was conducted in mountainous area north of Sibbi on presence of terrorists and during exchange of fire two terrorists were killed. These terrorists were making threatening calls to local population.

In other sanitisation operation in Gandimgozi Kaur, FC troops killed two terrorists in a hideout. Ammo and weapons were also recovered.