Four terrorists killed in Jahanian

KHANEWAL, May 15 (APP): Four terrorists belonging to a banned terrorist outfit were killed in an encounter with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in tehsil Jahanian, district Khanewal.

A police spokesman said on Monday that CTD Multan received informaton that around eight terrorists were engaged in dubious activities in chak 161/10-R to carry out attacks in Multan and Khanewal.A team of CTD conducted an operation in the village and four terrorists were killed in the encounter.Other four managed to escape from the scene.

The CTD team recovered 10 kilograms of explosive material, rifles, hand

grenades and other weapons from the site.