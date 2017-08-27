Four terrorist camps destroyed in Balochistan, two terrorists killed

RAWALPINDI, Aug 27 (APP): Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad is progressing successfully as Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan conducted special Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in Kahan, Dera Bugti-Chattar and Uch.

Accordging to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here on Sunday, four terrorist camps were destroyed, while during exchange of fire two terrorists were killed.

In another IBO in Turbat FC Balochistan South foiled a terrorist activity.

During the last two days FC Balochistan South busted a network of

terrorists and their facilitators. Two terrorists facilitators have been arrested and heavy cache of arms and ammunition recovered which was being transported to carry out terrorist activity in Turbat.