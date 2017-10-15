Four soldiers, including an officer embrace shahadat

RAWALPINDI, Oct 15 (APP):Four of Pakistan Army, including an officer embraced ‘shahadat’ while three others suffered

injuries on Sunday due to improvised explosive device (IED) blast, planted by terrorists

near Kharlachi, Kurram Agency.

According to a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the soldiers

were part of the search party to rescue foreigners the other day,

Those, who embraced Shahadat, include Captain Husnain, Sepoys Saeed Baz, Qadir And

Jumma Gul while the injured are Naik Anwar, Sepoy Zahir and Lance Naik Sher Afzal.