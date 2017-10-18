Four PSL matches to be played at Karachi in February 2018: PCB Chairman

KARACHI, Oct 18 (APP):Four international matches, under

Pakistan Super League, will be played in Karachi next February, said Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board, Najam Sethi here Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference he said Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah has assured of all cooperation including fool proof security for the international event.

“An International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation will be

arriving in next four days and shall also be briefed about the

security arrangements by the Sindh government,” he said.

In reply to a question, he said PCB will be sharing the security

plan developed and implemented in Lahore with the Sindh government so

as to facilitate them in coming forward with an hitch free

internationally accepted scheme.

Najam Sethi said PCB also plans to hold three PCL matches in the

metropolis emphasizing that the board was keen to restore status of

Karachi as an international site for cricket.

“We, however, have to address the concerns of visiting players

and their respective boards,” he said.

PCB chief on the occasion also took strong exception to the

attitude of national media regarding forthcoming visit of Sri Lankan

team.

Their board has confirmed the visit yet many of our own media

personnel are expressing their apprehensions which is beyond my

understanding, he said.

Najam Sethi said immediate measures will be taken for upliftment

of National Stadium in Karachi involving all concerned stakeholders.

He also responded to queries about selection of players for the

national team besides administrative steps being taken for further

streamlining of the game in the country.

About India’s constant refusal to visit Pakistan, he said the

Indian Board of International Cricket will have to abide by the ICI

rules and regulation.