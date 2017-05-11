Four Pak cueists to participate in Asian C’ship

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Four Pakistan cueists would be participating in Asian Team & 6 Red Snooker Championship scheduled to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from June 28 to July 5.

Talking to APP, Munawwar Hussain Shaikh, President, Pakistan Billiard & Snooker Association (PBSA) said the Asian Team & 6 Red Snooker Championship was previously scheduled to be held in Bishkek,

Kyrgyzstan from May 13 to 19.

“But due to massive landslides in Kyrgystan’s, the championship was postponed,” he said.

He said we had earlier announced a four-member team including

Babar Masih, Muhammad Sajjad, Asjad Iqbal and Muhammad Bilal for the tournament. “The training camp of the team was held at the Snooker Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex from May 4 to 9 for preparation of the event.”

“We are also thinking to hold another camp for the team’s

preparation in Islamabad,” he said and added the team would depart

to Bishkek on June 27.