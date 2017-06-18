Four Pak cueists to participate in Asian C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Jun 18 (APP): A four-member Pakistan team will

participate in Asian Team & 6 Red Snooker Championship scheduled to

be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from June 28 to July 5.

According to details, Asian Team & 6 Red Snooker Championship

was previously scheduled to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from May

13 to 19 but was later postponed.

The four-member team to participate in the event includes

Babar Masih, Muhammad Sajjad, Asjad Iqbal and Muhammad Bilal for the

tournament.

The training camp of players for preparation is ongoing here

at the Snooker Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex and will

continue till June 22. The team will depart to Bishkek on June 27

from Karachi.