Four Pak cueists to participate in Asian C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (APP): A four-member Pakistan team would

participate in Asian Team & 6 Red Snooker Championship scheduled to

be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from June 28 to July 5.

Talking to APP, a Pakistan Billiard & Snooker Association

(PBSA) official said Asian Team & 6 Red Snooker Championship was

previously scheduled to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from May 13

to 19 but was later postponed.

He said we had earlier announced a four-member team including

Babar Masih, Muhammad Sajjad, Asjad Iqbal and Muhammad Bilal for the

tournament.

“The training camp of the team was held at the Snooker Hall of

the Pakistan Sports Complex in May for preparation of the event,” he

said and added the team would depart to Bishkek on June 27.