Four Pak cueists to participate in Asian C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (APP): A four-member Pakistan team would
participate in Asian Team & 6 Red Snooker Championship scheduled to
be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from June 28 to July 5.
Talking to APP, a Pakistan Billiard & Snooker Association
(PBSA) official said Asian Team & 6 Red Snooker Championship was
previously scheduled to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from May 13
to 19 but was later postponed.
He said we had earlier announced a four-member team including
Babar Masih, Muhammad Sajjad, Asjad Iqbal and Muhammad Bilal for the
tournament.
“The training camp of the team was held at the Snooker Hall of
the Pakistan Sports Complex in May for preparation of the event,” he
said and added the team would depart to Bishkek on June 27.
