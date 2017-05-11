Four other terrorists convicted by Military courts executed

RAWALPINDI, May 11 (APP): Other 4 hardcore terrorists, involved in

committing heinous offences relating to terrorism, including killing of innocent civilians, destruction of educational institutions, attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, Law Enforcement Agencies and Saidu Sharif Airport on Thursday were executed at a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa prison.

All the convicts belonging to the banned outfit of Tehrik e Taliban

Pakistan (TTP), were tried by the military courts, press release of Inter Services Public Relations here said.

Details of each executed case is as:

Bakht-e-Ameer S/O Ameer Zareen was an active member of TTP. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan which resulted in death and injuries to officers and soldiers.

He was also in possession of explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court.

He was awarded death sentence.

Asghar Khan S/O Ahmad Jan was an active member of TTP. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, Law Enforcement Agencies and destruction of educational institution which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers and civilians.

The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court.

He was awarded death sentence.

Muhammad Nawaz S/O Gul Muhammad was an active member of TTP. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan which resulted in death of soldiers. He was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives.

The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Mushtaq Ahmed S/O Muhammad Miraj was an active member of TTP. He was involved in attacking Saidu Sharif Airport, killing employees of Metrological Department and destruction of an educational institution which resulted in death of civilians and injuries to soldiers.

He was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court.

He was awarded death sentence.