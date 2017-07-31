Four opposition members file nomination papers for PM’s election

ISLAMABAD July 31 (APP): Four opposition members in National
Assembly on Monday filed nomination papers to contest election for
the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.
As opposition parties had failed to come out with a consensus
candidate for the office of the Prime Minister, they kept it open
ended to discuss the issue further on Tuesday.
According to details, by the deadline MNAs Sahibzada
Tariqullah of Jamat-e-Islami, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed as candidate of
PTI and PML-Q, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and Syed Naveed Qamar from
PPPP and Kishwar Zehra from MQM had filed nomination papers for
elections to the office of the Prime Minister.
Meanwhile, leaders from different political parties expressed
hope to bring a consensus candidate for the office of the Prime
Minister.
PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervez Ilahi said, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed
is consensus candidate of our party and the PTI. “However, the
opposition parties are negotiating to reach a consensus.”
Jamat-e-Islami’s Sahibzada Tariqullah said Syed Khursheed
Ahmed Shah can be a consensus candidate. However, consultation still
continues and we hope for an overall consensus.
