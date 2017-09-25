ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP): Four new highways will be constructed in

Balochistan under CPEC to link far-flung areas of the province with rest of

the country.

According to Radio Pakistan, CPEC Joint Working Group on Transport

Infrastructure has approved financial assistance for these highways.

Two of these projects will be initiated this year. The work on 210

kilometer Dera Ismail Khan Zhob Road will be started this year with the

financial assistance of China.

Similarly, work on 110 kilometer Khuzdar-Baseema Road would also be

initiated this year at a cost of twenty billion rupees. This highway will

provide modern transport facilities to the people.

In addition, Zhob Kuchlagh Road is also an import component of the

Western Route which would be the shortest road linking Islamabad to Quetta.

The land acquisition of the 305 kilometer four lane highway has also been

initiated.