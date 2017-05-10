Four more terrorists convicted by Military courts hanged

RAWALPINDI, May 10 (APP): Another four hardcore terrorists, belonging to banned outfit of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), tried by Military Courts were executed on Wednesday.

These terrorists were involved in committing heinous offences relating to terrorism, including killing of innocent civilians, attacking a mosque, destruction of communication infrastructure, attacking Law Enforcement Agencies and Armed Forces.

The detail of each case as follows:

Qaiser Khan S/O Habib Khan was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in killing of an innocent civilian and destruction of communication infrastructure. The convict admitted the offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Muhammad Umar S/O Saida Jan was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in destruction of an educational institution and attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Qari Zubair Muhammad S/O Sakhi Muhammad was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in abetting a suicidal attack on a mosque, which resulted in death of soldiers, civilians and injuries to several others as well as possessing fire-arms and explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Aziz Khan S/O Ashber was active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan and destruction of communication system which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers. He was also in possession of suicide jacket. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and trial court. He was awarded death sentence.