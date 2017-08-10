Four more cabinet members sworn in

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Another four members of the
federal cabinet took oath of their offices in a ceremony held
at the President House here Thursday.
Among the cabinet members who were sworn-in comprised
two federal ministers and two ministers of state.
Daniyal Aziz elected from NA-116 of Narowal and Mumtaz
Ahmed Tarar from NA-108 of Mandi Bahauddin took oath of the
federal ministers while Dostain Khan Domki of NA-265 and Syed
Ayaz Ali Sherazi of NA-238 took oath of the office of
Ministers of State.
President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to the
new cabinet members elected from PML-N tickets.
Started by the national anthem, the ceremony was
attended by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi besides
federal cabinet members, parliamentarians and federal
secretaries.
The portfolios of the newly sworn in cabinet members
would be notified later.
This induction of four cabinet members was in addition
to another 43-member cabinet which swore in last week
comprising 27 federal ministers and 16 ministers of state.
