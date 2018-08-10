Four matches decided Zalmi Azadi cricket cup

LAHORE, Aug 10 (APP):Mansehra Zalmi, Battagram Zalmi, Swabi Zalmi and Haripur Zalmi Blues fashioned out victories against their respective rivals on the third day of Zalmi Azadi Cricket Cup on Friday at different venues of KPK.

In the first match of the day, Mansehra Zalmi scored an impressive 9-wicket win over Abbotabad Zalmi which made 100 in their innings. Saher Badshah took 4/13. Mudassar’s quick 39 sealed the victory for Mansehra in front of a lively crowd, said the information made available here.

Battagram Zalmi scored a thumping 8 wicket win over Haripur Zalim Green in the second match. Shehryar Ahmed’s unbeaten 63 and Ishrat Ahmed’s 28 led Battagram team to victory.

Swabi Zalmi Greens beat Buner Zalmi by 5 wickets, courtesy a sensational knock of undefeated solid 71 by Haroon.

In the fourth match of the day, Haripur Zalmi Blues defeated Abbotabad Zalmi by 4 runs. Aqib Jamshed’s 58 and Hasnain Ahsan’s 50 led Haripur team to success.