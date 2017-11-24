Four matches decided in rugby league

LAHORE, Nov 24 (APP):Four matches were decided in PRU Service Tyres 15 side league matches on two different
venues on Friday.
Two matches were played in Pakistan Rugby Academy here at
Lahore cantt and two matches were played in Islamabad F10 Rugby ground.
In first match of Div I Islamabad jinnz beat Lodhran by 64-3
and in Div II matches DHA wild bears beat Desert Camels Rugby club
by 37-17.
In other two matches Pakistan Army beat Lahore Rugby football
club by 72-0. In Div I other match Islamabad Jinnz beat Lahore
Hawks by 37-6.
Meanwhile, Chairman, Pakistan Rugby Union has expressed his
delight on the growth of the game in the country through ongoing
rugby league.
He said Rugby is a fast growing sports in Pakistan which is
evident from holding of rugby events.
“World Rugby and Asia rugby is very much satisfied by our efforts towards promotion of Rugby in Pakistan, ” he added.
He also thanked Servis Industries for their support for 5th consecutive years by sponsoring the league.
