15 killed, 20 injured in suicide blast at shrine in Jhal Magsi

QUETTA, Oct 5 (APP): At least 15 people were killed and 20 others

were injured in a suicide blast at Dargah Fatehpur Sharif near Gandawa area of Jhal Magsi district on Thursday.

According to police sources, a suicide bomber blew himself when a police

personnel stopped him from enterance of Dargah gate.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals

including Sibi, Nasirabad, and other hospitals.

The police sources said that the explosion took place when devotees from

different areas came to attend the dhamaal.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire

area and started investigation.

Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri strongly condemned

the incident and directed the officials of health department to provide all facilities to the victims.

Provincial Health Minister Rehmat Saleh Baloch also ordered to impose

emergency at districts hospitals including Jhal Magsi, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Sibi and other hospitals.