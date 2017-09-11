Four int’l footballers to participate in Fata Super Football League

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): Four international footballers would

be participating in Fata Super Football League scheduled to be held

at Qayyum Sports Complex, Peshawar from September 27.

While addressing a press conference here at Pakistan Sports

Complex, President Fata Olympic Association and President Fata

Football Association, Shahid Khan Shanwari said two Indonesian and

as many as Malaysian players would be participating in the Fata

Super Football League.

“As many as 12 teams would be participating in the

championship,” he said and added the championship would continue

till October 10.

He said the winning team would be awarded Rs 0.5 million while

the runner-up team would get Rs 0.3 million. “Best player, top

scorer and best goal-keeper would bag Rs 25,000 each,” he said.

Shanwari said some of the league’s matches will also be played

at North Waziristan and Bajaur Agency. “Through this league we want

to promote the soft image of Pakistan and Fata,” he said.

He said the logo unveiling ceremony of the league would be

held in a local hotel on September 15.

He said the sponsor of the league is Bridgestone Tyres company

owner Japan Takuma Kakuuchi who would also be providing kits to the

footballs.

The teams participating in the league include Khyber Eagles,

Bajaur Stars, Pakir Epi NWFP, Waziristan Panther, Khyber Green

Zalmi, Shanwari FC, Malik Saad Falcons, Al Hajj Group, FAW United,

Young Jamrud United, Shaheen and Gazi Ajab Khan.