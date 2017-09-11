ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): Four international footballers would
be participating in Fata Super Football League scheduled to be held
at Qayyum Sports Complex, Peshawar from September 27.
While addressing a press conference here at Pakistan Sports
Complex, President Fata Olympic Association and President Fata
Football Association, Shahid Khan Shanwari said two Indonesian and
as many as Malaysian players would be participating in the Fata
Super Football League.
“As many as 12 teams would be participating in the
championship,” he said and added the championship would continue
till October 10.
He said the winning team would be awarded Rs 0.5 million while
the runner-up team would get Rs 0.3 million. “Best player, top
scorer and best goal-keeper would bag Rs 25,000 each,” he said.
Shanwari said some of the league’s matches will also be played
at North Waziristan and Bajaur Agency. “Through this league we want
to promote the soft image of Pakistan and Fata,” he said.
He said the logo unveiling ceremony of the league would be
held in a local hotel on September 15.
He said the sponsor of the league is Bridgestone Tyres company
owner Japan Takuma Kakuuchi who would also be providing kits to the
footballs.
The teams participating in the league include Khyber Eagles,
Bajaur Stars, Pakir Epi NWFP, Waziristan Panther, Khyber Green
Zalmi, Shanwari FC, Malik Saad Falcons, Al Hajj Group, FAW United,
Young Jamrud United, Shaheen and Gazi Ajab Khan.
Four int’l footballers to participate in Fata Super Football League
ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): Four international footballers would