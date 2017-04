RAWALPINDI April 23 (APP): As many as four soldiers of

Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan embraced shahadat while three other

sustained injuries in a blast of and Improvised Explosive Device

(IED) in Gawak area near Turbat on Sunday.

According to Inter services Public Relations, a road side

planted IED went off when a FC vehicle, on a routine patrol, was

passing through.

The injured were rushed to the hospital while search operation

for the culprits has been launched after sealing off the area.