UNITED NATIONS, Nov 30 (APP):More than half of the global population “some four billion people” have no social security protection, UN labour experts have said.
In the World Social Protection Report 2017-2019, entitled Universal social protection to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, the UN International Labour Organization (ILO) highlights how this protection gap is an obstacle to reaching globally-agreed targets on promoting growth and development, and protecting the planet.
Four billion people have no social security protection: UN agency
