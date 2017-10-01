Forum on ‘Kashmir and Peace in South Asia’ condemns Indian atrocities in IoK

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (APP): A Forum on ‘Kashmir and Peace in South Asia’ was

hosted by the Shadow Attorney General Hon. Paul Lynch and the Kashmir Council of

Australia in the Parliament House of New South Wales.

Senior Parliamentarians from different parties, including Senator Lee

Rhiannon from the Greens Party and Nick Lalich, Opposition Whip and MP from New

South Wales participated along with academics, scholars, teachers and members of

Pakistani community, said a press release received here Sunday.

The participants expressed their serious concerns over the humanitarian

crisis in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK). They called upon the government of

Australia to address the plight of the innocent and defenceless against whom Indian

occupying forces were perpetrating atrocities with impunity. The participants called for an

independent investigation into the gross human rights violations in IoK.

Dr. Ali Sarfaraz, President Kashmir Council, highlighted that Kashmiris

were unanimous in their demand for self-determination. Strongly condemning the Indian

atrocities, he urged the Australian government and international community to take steps

for halting brutalities against oppressed Kashmiris of IoK.

The Reverend David Khan, a Kashmiri, shared his personal experiences of

the continuing human rights violations by the Indian occupying forces. Kyzer Trad, former

President of the Australian Federation of Islamic Councils, while deploring crimes

committed against Kashmiris in IoK, termed the Australian businessmen’s economic ties

with India as unfortunate.

He called for investigation by the UN. Abbas Rana, President Pakistan

Association of Australia, called upon the Government of Australia to adopt a bipartisan

resolution on human rights violation in Kashmir.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Australia, Naela Chohan appreciated the

organizers of the forum for raising voice for the innocent and defenceless Kashmiris.

She dilated upon the genesis of the Kashmir dispute, sacrifices of

Kashmiris for their exercise of right to self-determination, as promised in the UNSC

Resolutions on Kashmir.

While reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to extend its moral, political

and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir, the High Commissioner called for an

international investigation into India’s crimes in occupied Kashmir.

The High Commissioner recalled Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi’s demand to

the UN Secretary General and to the High Commissioner for Human Rights for an

independent inquiry and appointing of special envoy. She hoped that the government of

Australia would play its due role in upholding the UN Security Council’s commitment to

the people of Kashmir for a fair and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices.

The event was a sign of International Community’s awareness of grave

human rights situation in IoK, a condemnation of India for the atrocities perpetrated by

its occupation forces and a message of hope for oppressed Kashmiris of IoK.