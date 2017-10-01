Forum on ‘Kashmir and Peace in South Asia’ condemns Indian atrocities in IoK

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (APP): A Forum on ‘Kashmir and Peace in South Asia’ was
hosted by the Shadow Attorney General Hon. Paul Lynch and the Kashmir Council of
Australia in the Parliament House of New South Wales.
Senior Parliamentarians from different parties, including Senator Lee
Rhiannon from the Greens Party and Nick Lalich, Opposition Whip and MP from New
South Wales participated along with academics, scholars, teachers and members of
Pakistani community, said a press release received here Sunday.
The participants expressed their serious concerns over the humanitarian
crisis in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK). They called upon the government of
Australia to address the plight of the innocent and defenceless against whom Indian
occupying forces were perpetrating atrocities with impunity. The participants called for an
independent investigation into the gross human rights violations in IoK.
Dr. Ali Sarfaraz, President Kashmir Council, highlighted that Kashmiris
were unanimous in their demand for self-determination. Strongly condemning the Indian
atrocities, he urged the Australian government and international community to take steps
for halting brutalities against oppressed Kashmiris of IoK.
The Reverend David Khan, a Kashmiri, shared his personal experiences of
the continuing human rights violations by the Indian occupying forces. Kyzer Trad, former
President of the Australian Federation of Islamic Councils, while deploring crimes
committed against Kashmiris in IoK, termed the Australian businessmen’s economic ties
with India as unfortunate.
He called for investigation by the UN. Abbas Rana, President Pakistan
Association of Australia, called upon the Government of Australia to adopt a bipartisan
resolution on human rights violation in Kashmir.
Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Australia, Naela Chohan appreciated the
organizers of the forum for raising voice for the innocent and defenceless Kashmiris.
She dilated upon the genesis of the Kashmir dispute, sacrifices of
Kashmiris for their exercise of right to self-determination, as promised in the UNSC
Resolutions on Kashmir.
While reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to extend its moral, political
and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir, the High Commissioner called for an
international investigation into India’s crimes in occupied Kashmir.
The High Commissioner recalled Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi’s demand to
the UN Secretary General and to the High Commissioner for Human Rights for an
independent inquiry and appointing of special envoy. She hoped that the government of
Australia would play its due role in upholding the UN Security Council’s commitment to
the people of Kashmir for a fair and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices.
The event was a sign of International Community’s awareness of grave
human rights situation in IoK, a condemnation of India for the atrocities perpetrated by
its occupation forces and a message of hope for oppressed Kashmiris of IoK.
