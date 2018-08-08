Fortythree percent of Republicans say Trump should be able to shut down news outlets, new poll finds

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (APP)::Nearly half of the members of Republican party surveyed “43 percent” believe President Donald Trump should be able to shut down news outlets for “bad behaviour,” according to a new poll.

The poll by Ipsos emphasizes the clear divide between party lines when it comes to the role of

the media and its coverage of the Trump administration. Twenty-nine percent, nearly a third, of the

more than 1,000 people polled said they believed the news media was the enemy of the American people, a phrase that was coined and popularized by President Trump. That number has jumped to 48 percent if you just examine Republicans surveyed.

Trump often complains about the press coverage he gets and has dubbed unflattering stories about him and his administration as “fake news.” While 68 percent of the opposition Democratic party polled believe that reporters try their best to do honest reporting, only 29 percent of Republicans

agreed, the poll shows.

Only 12 percent of Democrats in the poll said they believed the president should have the

authority to close news outlets engaged in “bad behavior” but a stark 43 percent of Republicans said

this should be a policy.

But, when asked about whether the president should close down outlets like CNN, The

Washington Post and The New York Times, 13 percent of people polled said they believed that should happen, including 8 percent of Democrats, 23 percent of Republicans and 10 percent of Independents.

But there were some areas that both parties agreed: There was a consensus of 85 percent that

a free press is essential for American democracy and of 88 percent that free speech is one of the

values that make America great.

Specifically, when polled about beliefs about coverage of the Trump administration, a large

majority of Republicans, 79 percent, believe the mainstream media treats the president unfairly.

Another 80 percent said they believed most news outlets had a liberal leaning. Eighty-four percent of Republicans and 33 percent of Democrats believe that the mainstream media is more interested in making money than telling the truth, the poll shows.

The poll examined opinions toward specific media outlets, finding The Weather Channel, PBS

and NBC News led the pack as the most popular between parties, while Fox News, CNN, MSNBC led

for the most unpopular among Americans.

President Trump has repeatedly denounced the press because of its coverage of the federal government’s investigation into Russian alleged meddling in the 2016 election, as well as its reporting

on scandals impacting his White House administration.

“Just stick with us, don’t believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news,” Trump said during a convention for military veterans in July. “It’s all working out. And just remember, what you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what’s happening.”

Last week, the UN rapporteur for freedom of expression, David Kaye, warned that Trump’s

verbal attacks on the media risks provoking violence against journalists.

In a joint statement on Thursday with Edison Lanza, who holds the same post at the

Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, Kaye said Trump’s tirades against the media violated

the basic norms of press freedom.