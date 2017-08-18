Forty percent of Americans want Trump impeached: poll

NEW YORK, Aug 18 (APP): Four out of every 10 Americans now support the

impeachment of US President Donald Trump, a new poll has found.

A survey by the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) shows that 40

per cent of Americans – including almost 75 per cent of Democrats and seven per cent of Republicans – back impeaching the president and removing him from office.

Observers here called it a significant jump from the 30 per cent of

Americans who supported the idea in February, according to NBC News.

The PRRI elaborated, noting that women (47 per cent) are more likely

than men (32 per cent) to support the impeachment of Trump. Black Americans are most supportive of the idea at 72 per cent, while 53 per cent of those from a Hispanic background back impeachment.

White evangelical Protestants are not enthusiastic about the idea of

impeaching the president, with 79 per cent saying they’re against it.

The institute also found that the president’s favourability rating is

now 38 per cent, with 56 per cent of Americans holding an unfavourable view of the leader.

The poll, which shows growing disapproval of the president, was

conducted before widespread outcry over his reaction to the weekend’s violence in Charlottesville, Va.

Trump was first criticized for his delay and lack of conviction in

speaking out against a gathering of white supremacists, which included neo-Nazis, skinheads and Ku Klux Klan members.

On Monday, he spoke once again, individually calling out and denouncing

the groups involved.

On Tuesday, he returned to his original messaging in a derailed press

conference that was meant to be about infrastructure. Trump claimed both the “alt-right” and “alt-left” were to blame for the conflict, which left one woman dead.