Former World Squash Champion Jansher called on Adviser Chief Minister KP

PESHAWAR, Apr 02 (APP):Leading name in the world of

squash and the former World Champion Jansher Khan called on Adviser to the

Chief Minister on Law and Parliamentary Affairs Arif Yousaf and discussed in

detail ways and means for reactivating the game of squash in the province which

had a credential of producing seven world champions in the past.

Accompanying Muhammad Saleh Khan, member Town 03 Peshawar,

Arif Yousaf reassured Jansher Khan to expedite work on the construction of two

squash courts in Nawa Khali, the village home of seven world champion.

Arif Yousaf and Muhammad Saleh Khan paid rich tribute to

Jansher Khan for his meritorious services he rendered for Pakistan in the World

of Squash. They reassured Jansher Khan for reactivating squash game in the

province, especially in Peshawar and that certain pragmatic efforts are in

consideration to bring improvement in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They also emphasized to promote squash activities and

launching squash academies in the whole province so that an opportunity would

be given to the upcoming players to form word without any hardship.

Furthermore, they assured Jansher Khan to play a good

positive role and expending maximum cooperation in this regard. Member Provincial

Assembly Arif Yousaf and Town 03 member Muhammad Saleh expressed the hope that

through such like academies it would help bringing new talent to the main pool

of talent so that they could come up at national and international levels.

Jansher Khan assured them that he always believes in

bringing the lost glory and presented his services without any means. Jansher

said he is very much keen to polish and bring forward upcoming players with any

discrimination so to regain our lost morale and once again hoist the Pakistan

flag everywhere in the world of squash.

Arif Yousaf and Muhammad Saleh Khan jubilated that the

prominent players who ruled the world for 37 long years belong to Peshawar and

especially from his constituency Nawa Khali. It is a matter of great pride for

us that we belongs the area which produced seven world champions including

Jansher Khan, they added.

At the end the pride of Pakistan Jansher Khan praised the

true efforts of both personalities for their love and support for the sports

specially for squash game and Jansher Khan said due to love of these people squash

is alive in this country and will alive in future.