Former World Squash Champion Jansher called on Adviser Chief Minister KP

PESHAWAR, Apr 02 (APP):Leading name in the world of
squash and the former World Champion Jansher Khan called on Adviser to the
Chief Minister on Law and Parliamentary Affairs Arif Yousaf and discussed in
detail ways and means for reactivating the game of squash in the province which
had a credential of producing seven world champions in the past.
Accompanying Muhammad Saleh Khan, member Town 03 Peshawar,
Arif Yousaf reassured Jansher Khan to expedite work on the construction of two
squash courts in Nawa Khali, the village home of seven world champion.
Arif Yousaf and Muhammad Saleh Khan paid rich tribute to
Jansher Khan for his meritorious services he rendered for Pakistan in the World
of Squash. They reassured Jansher Khan for reactivating squash game in the
province, especially in Peshawar and that certain pragmatic efforts are in
consideration to bring improvement in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
They also emphasized to promote squash activities and
launching squash academies in the whole province so that an opportunity would
be given to the upcoming players to form word without any hardship.
Furthermore, they assured Jansher Khan to play a good
positive role and expending maximum cooperation in this regard. Member Provincial
Assembly Arif Yousaf and Town 03 member Muhammad Saleh expressed the hope that
through such like academies it would help bringing new talent to the main pool
of talent so that they could come up at national and international levels.
Jansher Khan assured them that he always believes in
bringing the lost glory and presented his services without any means. Jansher
said he is very much keen to polish and bring forward upcoming players with any
discrimination so to regain our lost morale and once again hoist the Pakistan
flag everywhere in the world of squash.
Arif Yousaf and Muhammad Saleh Khan jubilated that the
prominent players who ruled the world for 37 long years belong to Peshawar and
especially from his constituency Nawa Khali. It is a matter of great pride for
us that we belongs the area which produced seven world champions including
Jansher Khan, they added.
At the end the pride of Pakistan Jansher Khan praised the
true efforts of both personalities for their love and support for the sports
specially for squash game and Jansher Khan said due to love of these people squash
is alive in this country and will alive in future.
