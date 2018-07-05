Former PML-N leader Zafar Ali Shah parts ways with PML-N, joins PTI

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (APP):One of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) long-time leader and former senator Syed Zafar Ali Shah Wednesday broke ranks with the party and joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with his son and other supporters, ending decades-long affiliation with PML-N.

Syed Zafar Ali Shah made this announcement at a ceremony here which was attended by PTI chairman Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Faisal Javed, Ghulam Sarwar and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the PTI Chairman welcomed Zafar Ali Shah to the PTI and said that he had mentally joined PTI since long, now he had joined it physically.

Imran said Zafar Ali Shah never supported any illegal act and wrong doing of the PML-N and always raised voice for the rule of law. He assured the former senator and others who joined PTI, that time would prove that they had taken the right decision and they would have no remorse over it.

Imran said the matter of Panama should have been resolved in the Parliament, but due to underhand deal between PML-N and PPP, they were forced to come on roads.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday accused Nawaz Sharif of presenting his wife’s ailment as a tool to emotionally blackmail the people of Pakistan.

He said Sharif’s family accumulated billions of rupees abroad through money laundering and corruption. The Sharif family was given two years to present evidences to prove its sources of income but they had failed to do so, he said.

Imran alleged that $ 10 billion was sent abroad through illegal channels by the PML-N leadership and dollar exchange rate had jumped to Rs125 due to the money laundering.

He criticized the former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PML-N government for providing VIP treatment to a ‘thief.’

The PTI Chairman said, “All of our hearts are with Kulsoom Nawaz. My mother had also cancer and I had to take her abroad. But this does not mean that this should be used to emotionally blackmail the nation.”

He questioned why Nawaz Sharif did not remember Kulsoom Nawaz when she was getting treatment in London and he was addressing public gathering across the country.

Regarding an application moved by Nawaz Sharif to the accountability court, he said “Nawaz Sharif you will read the verdict in newspapers and Adiala Jail is waiting for you.”

He also condemned National Accountability Bureau (NAB) decision for not apprehending the contesting candidates who were involved in embezzlement and malpractice till July 25. Law should be equal for elites and common people, he said.

Earlier speaking on the occasion, Syed Zafar Ali Shah said his friends and even his son suggested him to join the PTI.

He said conspiracies were being hatched against the country and there was dire need for a strong leadership and strong party to cope with it.

He said it was obligation of all the political workers to strengthen the hands of Imran Khan to help recover Pakistan from the crisis.

He also assured that he and his supporters would fully support the PTI in the general election. His son Syed Hassan Zafar also announced to withdraw his nomination papers in favor of the PTI candidates.

PML-N Vice President Islamabad Chapter Malik Rabnawaz, former MNAs Farhana Qamar, Begum Chauhdary Naseem and Tehreem Siddiqui, Chairman Nawaz Lovers Raja Sikandar, Ghanzafar Mehdi and other prominent personalities along their supporters announced to join PTI unconditionally. They wowed to fully support PTI candidates in the elections.