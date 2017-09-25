Former PM Nawaz Sharif all set to face conspiracies against him bravely: Mushahidullah

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader

Mushahidullah Khan said on Monday that the ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is all set to confront all the conspiracies against him bravely as he did before.

Talking to media on a private TV channel, PML-N leader expressed these

words amidst crowd who was gathered at Airport to welcome Nawaz Sharif back home after attending successful surgeries of his wife Kalsum Nawaz in London.

He said the party has reservations against the Supreme Court’s

verdict.

He said the PML-N party workers are exposing all the conspiracies

against their ousted PM while this is media’s job to do so and added public representative’s victimization is actually their party workers’ victimization.

Mushahidullah said that if the PTI Chairman desires to hold next

Elections 2018 soon then he has to strife hard to bring changes in the Khyber PakhtoonKhaw (KP) Assembly on account of its slow pace of progress in the province.

He said MNA Chaudhary Nisar is a clear person and did not involve in

any conspiracy in the present scenario.

He lauded Mariyum Nawaz’s role for her successful campaigning for NA

120 By-Election (Lahore) on behalf of her mother Kalsoom Nawaz.