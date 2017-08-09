Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar greets Sethi on his election

LAHORE, Aug 9 (APP): Former Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board, Shaharyar

M Khan has congratulated Najam Sethi on his unanimous election as chairman of PCB on Wednesday.

“I am sure his experience and guidance will bring cricket in Pakistan to

higher levels and will end Pakistan isolation in international cricket. I am especially glad that his election was held in a constitutional manner”, said Shaharyar in his congratulatory message here.