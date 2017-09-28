Former Pak Cricket captain to train players at SBP cricket academies

LAHORE, Sep 28 (APP)- Former Pakistan cricket captain, Muhammad Yousaf

expressed his delight to train young players from the platform of Sports Board

Punjab at SBP Sports academies across the province.

“I will do my best to groom the young players by utilizing my expertise and

standing in the game”, he told media here on Thursday after his meeting with

Director General Sports Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman.

Yousaf also held a meeting with Punjab Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada at

Sports Board Punjab. The Minister also welcomed Muhammad Yousaf’s decision to

work in the Sports Board Punjab cricket academies.

Yousaf said Sports Board Punjab under the leadership of Zulfiqar Ahmed

Ghumman is making solid efforts for the promotion of sports in the province.

“Pakistan team will get fresh cricket talent from Sports Board Punjab cricket

academies. I played most of my cricket in Lahore and Punjab so it will be great

pleasure for me to join Sports Board Punjab cricket academies. I will also visit all

the cricket academies established under the banner of Sports Board Punjab,” he

stated.

Ghumman, on this occasion said the cricket academies have been established

under the supervision of legendary cricketer Zaheer Abbas. “Former captain

national cricket team Muhammad Yousaf has also joined our team and he will give

boost to or ongoing efforts for the overall development of cricket at our

academies,” he added.

He said seven floodlight cricket grounds are being constructed in Lahore and

sports infrastructure is also being established across the province.

Later, DG,SBP presented a souvenir to Muhammad Yousaf.