Former MQM Leader Saleem Shehzad Passes Away In London

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (APP):Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s Former founding member Saleem Shehzad, passed away on Sunday.

He was suffering from cancer, was admitted to a London hospital after his condition deteriorated two days ago.

He had been suffering from liver and kidney cancer since 2015, his family confirmed.

His condition deteriorated two days ago after which he was taken to a West London hospital, Private news channel reported.