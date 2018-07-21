Former MPA of MQM to support ANP leader Shahi Syed

KARACHI, Jul 21 (APP):Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-Pakistan)

former Member Sindh Assembly Fareeda Baloch has announced

her support for Awami National Party (ANP) Sindh President Shahi

Syed who is contesting election of NA-250.

ANP Sindh spokesman on Saturday said that Shahi Syed went to

the residence of former MPA Fareeda Baloch and requested for

support in election, after that she announced her support.

Local leaders of ANP were also present on the occasion.