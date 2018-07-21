KARACHI, Jul 21 (APP):Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-Pakistan)
former Member Sindh Assembly Fareeda Baloch has announced
her support for Awami National Party (ANP) Sindh President Shahi
Syed who is contesting election of NA-250.
ANP Sindh spokesman on Saturday said that Shahi Syed went to
the residence of former MPA Fareeda Baloch and requested for
support in election, after that she announced her support.
Local leaders of ANP were also present on the occasion.
Former MPA of MQM to support ANP leader Shahi Syed
KARACHI, Jul 21 (APP):Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-Pakistan)