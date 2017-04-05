Former Malaysian PM calls on Sartaj

ISLAMABAD, April 5 (APP): Former Prime Minister of Malaysia, Tun

Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, Wednesday called on Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz.

According to a foreign office statement, they reviewed various aspects

of Pakistan-Malaysia bilateral relations as well as the regional situation and cooperation in various multilateral fora, including the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Issues faced by Muslim Ummah at large were also discussed.

Tun Abdullah Badawi, who was Prime Minister of Malaysia from 2003 to

2009, is visiting Pakistan with a nine member delegation.

The two countries also have a Free Trade Agreement which has helped to expand bilateral trade. A group of Malaysian investors are also accompanying Badawi as part of his delegation to explore the possibility of investments in the areas of halal food processing, micro financing and exploration of natural resources.

The adviser briefed the Malaysian delegation on the measures taken by

the government to eradicate the menace of terrorism from Pakistan.

The two sides agreed that terrorists had no religion and it was

essential to fight the mindset which propagates this phenomenon.