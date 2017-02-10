ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): Former chief minister of Balochistan Dr Abdul Malik and Minister for Ports and Shipping Mir Hasil Bizenjo called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and
discussed national politics.
In a meeting held here at the PM House, the development projects of Balochistan also came under discussion.
Former Balochistan CM, Ports & Shipping minister call on PM
