Forex reserves stand at US $23.163 bln

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP): The total liquid foreign reserves held

by the country stood at US $23,163.6 million as on December 30, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

According to break up figure, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at US $ 18,268.9 mln while the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded at US $ 4,894.7 mln.

According to SBP report, during the week ending December 30,

SBP’s reserves decreased by US $ 30 mln to 18,269 mln due to external debt servicing.