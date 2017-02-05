Foreign skiers term Malam Jabba a high standard slope

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): The winners of CAS Karakorum Ski

Championship and Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup have said

that the slope at the scenic Swat valley’s snow laden mountains is

of higher standard and even better than several European slopes.

“I must admire that Nature has bestowed Pakistan’s Swat valley

with not only unique beauty but also the world’s rare skiing slope,”

Slovakia’s Jan Jakubco, who emerged victorious in the two back to

back international skiing events at the Malam Jabba resort, told APP

in an exclusive chat.

He said he had featured in several international events around

the globe but never experienced the joy he got at Malam Jabba.

“To me it was one of the most difficult slopes I have ever

skied. At such a slope a skier gets the chance to showcase his

skills and deliver his best and that is what I did there,”

Jakubco, who won six races out of the total eight he chipped in

the two events, said.

The Slovakian, who also seemed well aware of the fact that

how Pakistan’s security forces through Operation Zarb e Azb wiped

out the terrorists from the area, stated that Pakistan’s

achievements in defeating the twin evils of terrorism and extremism

were remarkable.

“When I look back at what the terrorists and extremists have

been doing in that area a few years back, it seems miraculous to

hold big international events with great success now,” he added.

He said he had found Pakistanis highly hospitable and enjoyed

each and every moment of his stay here. “We’ll be returning back to

our countries with sweet memories. I’ve been in skiing in different

countries. But the love and warmth we received here is matchless and

unforgettable.

“I believe this country is secure for all types of

international sports activities. If you can host skiers here in such

a successful and peaceful manner there, then you are also capable of

holding sports activities everywhere in your country. We found

ourselves totally safe here and would like to return and participate

in skiing events here time and again,” he added.

Two female Ukrainian skiers Tetyana Tikun and Anastasia

Gorbunova, who finished first and second in women categories of both

the events expressed similar views.

“When we reached at Malam Jabba on the first day, we were

amazed to find such a high standard slope,” said Gorbunova, who

remained second in both the events.

“Standard wise this slope is not less than the ones we find in

Europe. As far the facilities here are concerned I must admit these

are matchless.

“We would like to be invited and feature in other such

international events here in future also,” Gorbunova, the top

finisher of women events, said.

Jan Jakubco, Tetyana Tikun and Anastasia Gorbunova along with

our foreign and Pakistani skiers, attended the prize distribution

ceremony of both the above mentioned events here at a local hotel on

late Saturday.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff,

Pakistan Air Force, who was the chief guest on the occasion, awarded

medals and cash prizes to the winning players.

Several international skiers from various countries, including

Morocco, Slovakia, Sri Lanka, Greece, Afghanistan, Turkey, Ukraine

and Tajikistan along with Pakistani skiers, participated in 16 races

of both men and women categories of these events.