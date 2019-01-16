Foreign Secretary briefs Islamabad-based envoys on INGOs policy

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP):Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a mutually beneficial framework on INGOs, underpinned by rule of law, transparency and responsive to nationally determined development priorities.

The Foreign Secretary while outlining Pakistan’s approach and policy in a briefing to Islamabad-based envoys on INGOs policy, noted that the policy framework was guided by Pakistan’s national context, circumstances, needs and priorities.