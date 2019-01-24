Foreign reserves of the country recorded at US$ 13,257.2 million

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country was recoded at US$ 13,257.2 million on January 18, as foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan was stood at US$ 6,636.1 million and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks was registered at US$ 6,621.1 million.

Hance the total liquid foreign reserves was stood at US$ 13, 257.2 million, said a press release issued by State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday.