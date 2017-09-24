Foreign researchers predict 6% GDP growth for Pakistan in next decade

LAHORE, Sept 24 (APP): Researchers from Harvard University’s centre

for international development has predicted an average of 6% growth in

GDP of Pakistan over next 10 years.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, PML-N leader and

Member Punjab Assembly Irfan Daultana said that it was because

of economic stability brought by the PML-N government in the country.

He said, “Sagacious economic policies of PML-N has won confidence

of the world and various international institutions have acknowledged Pakistan as a fast growing economy”.

He said that Pakistan’s GDP growth was recorded at 5.3% during

the fiscal year 2016-17.

He said that agriculture and services sectors got substantial

growth.

“Increase in agriculture growth is because the government

provided easy loans and other facilities to the farmers. Agriculture

sector got 9.7% growth till April 2017”, he added.

He said that iron and steel products got 20.26 % growth, while

automobile 11.41, pharmaceuticals 9.1%, electronics 15.11% etc.

He said the government had taken a number of initiatives to

increase exports. This is very important initiative for controlling

trade deficit, he added.