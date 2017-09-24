Foreign researchers predict 6% GDP growth for Pakistan in next decade

LAHORE, Sept 24 (APP): Researchers from Harvard University’s centre
for international development has predicted an average of 6% growth in
GDP of Pakistan over next 10 years.
In a press statement issued here on Sunday, PML-N leader and
Member Punjab Assembly Irfan Daultana said that it was because
of economic stability brought by the PML-N government in the country.
He said, “Sagacious economic policies of PML-N has won confidence
of the world and various international institutions have acknowledged Pakistan as a fast growing economy”.
He said that Pakistan’s GDP growth was recorded at 5.3% during
the fiscal year 2016-17.
He said that agriculture and services sectors got substantial
growth.
“Increase in agriculture growth is because the government
provided easy loans and other facilities to the farmers. Agriculture
sector got 9.7% growth till April 2017”, he added.
He said that iron and steel products got 20.26 % growth, while
automobile 11.41, pharmaceuticals 9.1%, electronics 15.11% etc.
He said the government had taken a number of initiatives to
increase exports. This is very important initiative for controlling
trade deficit, he added.
