Foreign players to feature in Super Kabaddi league

LAHORE, Apr 05 (APP):Foreign players from several countries are expected to participate in Season 1 of Super Kabaddi League that is planned to take place here this month or in May.

The Super Kabaddi League is in positive contact with the federations of several countries to send their players to take part in the League including Bangladesh, India, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Kenya,

South Korea, Malaysia, Poland, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkmenistan, the UK and USA, said a spokesman for Pakistan Kabaddi Federation on Thursday.

Kabaddi has gained enormous public attention globally in the recent years, resulting which several of above mentioned countries have produced noteworthy players of the game,he added.

“We are very hopeful to welcome top talent from several countries in Super Kabaddi League. Pakistan Kabaddi Federation is playing a pivotal role in ensuring participation of international players in the League. Super Kabaddi League is going to bring the best in the sporting field together in Pakistan and the people shall re-discover how engaging and entertaining Kabaddi can be for all age groups,” remarked Haider Ali Daud, Chairman Super Kabaddi League confidently.